Eagle Black layers the famous red and blue stripes of our 24/25 Home Kit upon on a black background of embossed, faded Eagle motifs.

The striking strip also features asymmetrical red and blue stripes on either sleeve and leg of the shorts, with collar and hems also adorned by Palace’s famous colours.

Following on from our new Home and Eagle Yellow kits this season, Eagle Black is another reimagining of a Crystal Palace classic, modelled above and below by Ebere Eze, Elise Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Tyrick Mitchell, Daniel Muñoz and Adam Wharton.

The kit is available to buy online now, and in all physical Club Shops from 09:00 BST on Saturday (17th August). Adult shirts are priced from £60, with Junior shirts from £45.