Real Sociedad

The first opponents for Darren Powell’s side in this season's tournament will be Real Sociedad. Based in the Basque Country - an autonomous region in the north of Spain and southwestern France - the side are fierce rivals with Athletic Club, whom Palace faced last season.

Though they are in the Basque region, La Txuri-Urdin (the White and Blues), don’t adopt the Basque-only player policy of their rivals. Their youth system has produced the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Mikel Oyarzabal, Xabi Alonso and Txiki Begiristain.

Real Sociedad B, as their youth side are known, are in the Primera Federación Group I, the third tier of Spanish football. They play against professional sides, as well as other La Liga youth sides at this level.

They finished mid-table in ninth last season and are currently coached by former player Sergio Francisco, who took over from Xabi Alonso as the latter departed to manage Bayer Leverkusen.

This is the first time Real Sociedad have competed in the Premier League International Cup.

One to watch: Jon Martín. The 18-year-old centre-back was one of the first names on the team sheet for Real Sociedad B last season, and he even made his debut for the first-team in 23/24.

Fixture details

Tuesday, 17th September

VBS Community Stadium

Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Tickets available from just £1 - click HERE to buy NOW!

This game will not be live streamed on Palace TV+, so head down to Sutton and back the boys!