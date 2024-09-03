The Eagles have been drawn to take on the Hoops away at Loftus Road, with the game set to kick off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday, 17th September.

Ticketing information will be announced in due course.

This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK – this match will be shown live on Sky Sports+.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners.

Palace last faced QPR competitively in the 2014/15 Premier League season, when the two teams drew 0-0 at Loftus Road before the South Londoners triumphed 3-1 at Selhurst Park, with Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Joel Ward all on the scoresheet.

The two teams have only met once prior in the League Cup – a QPR victory in September 1961.

The fixture will also be of great interest to Palace playmaker Ebere Eze, who broke through at QPR and scored 20 times for them in 112 appearances at the start of his career.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.

Match Details