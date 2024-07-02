The three-year deal will feature TEN’s logo on the home, away, and third kits, while also becoming Palace Women’s official training wear partner.

TEN will receive visibility on the advertising boards at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, as well as matches at Selhurst Park.

The deal represents the first time in the club’s history that the Crystal Palace Women’s home, away and third shirt, complete with Women’s Super League sleeve patch and Women’s Super League name and numbers, will be on sale to buy, with body fit, standard fit and women’s fit all available.

All three shirts will go on sale for the start of the 2024/25 WSL season.

Steve Parish, Crystal Palace Chairman, says: “I would like to thank Panos, Nikos and the TEN team for their commitment to CPFC and women’s football – it's an incredibly exciting time for CPFC Women and with this incredible partner we are excited to test ourselves against the very best teams in the WSL next season.”

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace, says: “We’re delighted to announce this fantastic three-year partnership. TEN is one of the largest international energy transporters globally, and their support comes at a hugely important time for the Women’s team, ahead of our first season in the WSL. Crystal Palace has ambitions to grow its Women’s team both on and off the pitch and welcoming TEN to the club represents an important milestone in that journey."

Grace Williams, Head of Crystal Palace Women's Football, says: “Our Women’s team exceeded every expectation last season after an enthralling title race in our maiden campaign in the Women’s Championship ended in promotion to the WSL. With Laura Kaminski at the helm and the team playing a brand of attacking football that saw them finish the campaign as the top scorers in the Championship, outscoring the next closest side by 16 goals, it is an incredibly exciting time for the Palace Women’s team. Welcoming TEN aboard, a huge global brand, is recognition of how far this team has come, and we’re delighted to have their support for the upcoming season and beyond.”

Panos N. Tsakos, Manager of TST London, says: “Our Foundation and TEN are delighted to become the new principal sponsor of Crystal Palace Women ahead of their debut season in the Women’s Super League. This is a huge moment in the club’s history, and we are looking forward to supporting the team both on and off the field as they continue to progress. Sports equality has always been at the core of our foundation’s goals.”