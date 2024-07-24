The 19-year-old midfielder has made 13 senior appearances for the club since becoming Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player in January last year, including matches away at Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Ozoh was also a key cog in the Under-21s side which defeated Jong PSV to lift the Premier League International Cup trophy at Selhurst Park last season.

He is now set to continue his development in the Championship with Derby, who were promoted after finishing second in EFL League One last season under Paul Warne.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes David the best of luck for his loan spell at Derby.