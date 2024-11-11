The 21-year-old midfielder, who has captained our Under-21s side this season, made his Crystal Palace and Premier League debut from the start against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Just two days later, Devenny has subsequently been fast-tracked into the senior Northern Ireland squad by manager Michael O’Neill, and will link up with the side on Monday evening.

O’Neill said of Devenny: “The number of players we have pushed through from the 21s in the past 12 months is extremely high, and Justin has been on that pathway.

“Obviously Justin, having made his Premier League debut, has accelerated things, and with there not being a U21s camp in this international window, it’s great to have him in.

“We know what he is capable of, and it’s a good opportunity for him.”

Northern Ireland currently sit top of Nations League C Group 3, with the chance to secure top spot – and with it guaranteed promotion to League B – with a win over Belarus at Windsor Park in Belfast on Friday (15th November, 19:45 GMT kick-off).

With a single point lead over Belarus and two games left to go, anything other than a win would likely see them require a positive result against Luxembourg at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg City next Monday (18th November, 19:45).

Match Details

Northern Ireland v Belarus

Friday, 15th November

19:45

Windsor Park, Belfast

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland