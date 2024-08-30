Growing up in Deptford, Nketiah returns to South London as an England international and an established goalscorer at the highest level.

The forward started out in Chelsea’s youth system, but moved to Arsenal aged 14. His prolific attacking returns – including 39 goals in 39 games for the Under-18s – propelled him towards first-team football, where he scored twice in just his second senior appearance.

The striker went on to lift the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2019/20 and, in October 2020, he broke the England Under-21s goalscoring record, finishing with 16 goals in just 17 games at that level. His senior England bow arrived last October, debuting for the Three Lions against Australia.

Nketiah concludes his time at Arsenal having netted 38 goals in 168 games – averaging a goal just under every 180 minutes played – and having scored his first Premier League hat-trick, against Sheffield United, last season.

He becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, joining Chadi Riad, Daichi Kamada, Ismaïla Sarr and Maxence Lacroix in Palace’s squad, and will wear the Eagles' No. 9 shirt.

Nketiah said: "It's amazing to sign for Crystal Palace – I'm excited to get going. Every time I come back to South London, it always puts a smile on my face, so it’s good to be back home.”

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It’s brilliant to welcome Eddie, a senior England international, back to South London – we are delighted he has signed for Crystal Palace. I am confident that his energy, talent and hunger to succeed will endear him to his new teammates and supporters alike.”

