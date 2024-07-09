The forward joined the Eagles back in 2022 and scored 7 goals in 25 games during her maiden campaign, ending the season as her side’s leading goalscorer.

The Wales international then enjoyed a prolific season during the 2023/24 campaign as she fired Palace to the Women’s Super League, netting an astonishing 23 goals in 27 appearances and picking up the Championship Golden Boot at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old devastatingly ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in the side’s penultimate game of the 2024/25 season and has already undergone surgery and started her rehabilitation.

Hughes will continue to receive the club’s full support during her rehabilitation, and we eagerly await her return to the pitch.

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “We are delighted that Elise has extended her stay with us by signing a new two-year contract. Her contributions were invaluable last season, and she played a key role in our promotion to the WSL.

“We will continue to work with her though her rehabilitation process, and look forward to seeing her return to the pitch when she is fit and ready to do so."