The experienced full-back joined the Eagles back in 2022 and quickly cemented herself as a regular starter, racking up 16 appearances in her maiden campaign.

Gibbons went on to have an exceptional season the following term as she recorded a league-leading eight assists in 24 appearances to help the side lift the Women's Championship trophy.

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams said: “We are delighted that Fliss has signed a new contract ahead of our first season in the WSL.

“We value her wealth of experience of playing at this level, and know she will be a huge asset to the team next season.”