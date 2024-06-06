Three of the four Eagles were involved in England’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night - with Marc Guéhi making his 10th appearance, Ebere Eze his first ever start and Adam Wharton making his debut off the bench.

Wharton made a solid contribution off the bench, after being called up to the squad for the first time, while Eze carried his sublime club form onto the international stage. Guéhi meanwhile kept his third clean sheet for the Three Lions on what was his eighth start.

The quartet have one friendly game remaining against Iceland tomorrow (Friday, 7th June, KO: 19:45 BST) as they look to make a final push for a place in the starting XI ahead of the opening group game against Serbia on Sunday, 16th June (20:00 BST).

Well done boys, we're incredibly proud of you.