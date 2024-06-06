Following their inclusion in the provisional 33-man squad for the tournament, which was named just under two weeks ago, all four Palace players have been named in the final 26-man squad to travel to Germany for the 2024 UEFA European Championship.
With four players being called up to the side, Palace are the most-represented club in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad. A truly outstanding feat that matches the summer tour of Australasia in 1991 (Nigel Martyn, Geoff Thomas, John Salako and Ian Wright).