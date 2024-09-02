Earlier this year, the 24-year-old made a long-awaited comeback following her rehabilitation from an anterior-cruciate ligament injury, appearing six times in the latter half of Palace Women’s promotion-winning campaign.

Sibley now makes the loan switch to Newcastle in a bid to receive further valuable match minutes.

She joins the Magpies at a pivotal moment in their modern history, with Newcastle having just been promoted to the second-tier as champions of the 2023/24 National League.

Everybody at Palace would like to wish Issy the very best of luck with her loan spell.