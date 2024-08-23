Ayew initially joined Palace on loan from Swansea City in August 2018, signing permanently the following summer.

Having won the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards in 2018/19, the Ghana international scooped the Goal of the Season prize with a memorable individual effort against West Ham United the following year.

Ayew was also an ever-present for the Eagles in 2022/23, appearing in all 41 of the Eagles’ competitive matches. He hit the 200-game milestone in style back in February, scoring and assisting in the 3-0 win over Burnley at Selhurst Park.

The forward departs the club with 212 appearances, 23 goals and 22 assists to his name, as well as a firm place in the hearts of the club’s supporters.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Jordan has been outstanding and selfless in his service for Crystal Palace, both on and off the pitch, not just with his goals and assists, but his all-round play, dedication and willingness to do everything we have asked of him. He has provided a fantastic example to his teammates, young and old.

“We therefore wish him all the very best with the next chapter of his career – he will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.”