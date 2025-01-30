The Frenchman has been in fine form since the turn of the year, scoring four times in four appearances over the month.

Mateta began the calendar year by turning home Ebere Eze’s late equaliser to secure a late draw against Chelsea at Selhurst Park, and followed it up with a well-taken opener early in the second-half in the 2-0 win at Leicester City.

His finest performance, arguably, arrived three days later at West Ham United, with Mateta in imperious form up against the Hammers’ backline, scoring twice – including a fine low strike to again his set his side on course for victory.

Those goals saw Mateta move into double figures for the season in all competitions, with eight Premier League strikes in 2024/25 to his name – and the promise of hopefully more to come.

You can back Mateta’s bid to be named Premier League Player of the Month by voting for him here.