We wish to sincerely thank both players for their contributions during their time with the club, and wish them well for the future.

Kirsten Reilly joined the club in the summer of 2022 and quickly cemented herself as a key and versatile player for the side, as well as a fan favourite.

Reilly, who can operate in midfield and in defence, made 44 appearances during her time in the red and blue, with 23 outings coming during the team’s title-winning campaign.

Fran Kitching was another new recruit in the summer of 2022 as she joined the club from Sheffield United.

The goalkeeper departs the club with 23 appearances, and 7 clean sheets, for Palace in all competitions to her name.

Kirsten and Fran leave with the very best wishes from everyone at the club, and with thanks for their time in red and blue.