The 22-year-old winger joined the club from Reading in July 2021 and has since flourished into a top-tier talent, making 90 appearances for Crystal Palace, scoring 16 times and registering 25 assists.

Among those efforts were the club’s 2022/23 Goal of the Season, a spectacular free-kick against Manchester United; an unforgettable last-gasp winner against West Ham United at London Stadium in the same season; and our 600th Premier League goal, a brilliant individual effort against Luton Town last November.

Olise was also voted 22/23 Players’ Player of the Season after becoming the first Palace player to record double digits for assists in an individual Premier League season.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player.

“We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football, and I would like to personally wish him the very best for his next adventure with Bayern Munich in Germany which I’m sure we will all follow closely.”

Everyone at the football club would like to wish Michael well for the next step in his career.