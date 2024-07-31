The Next Generation Cup is returning this summer as teams from England, India and South Africa come together for an exciting tournament hosted by the Premier League.

Taking place from Thursday, 1st August through til Sunday, 4th August, the competition will see Palace’s young talent take on those from the Indian Super League and the South Africa Premier Soccer League.

The fifth edition of the Next Gen Cup will welcome eight Academy teams, including Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, who have been confirmed as the four clubs who will be representing the Premier League.

They will be joined by East Bengal FC, Muthoot FA, Winners Punjab FC and Stellenbosch FC.

The three teams representing India for this edition have been chosen through the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), a pioneering tournament in India that provides valuable game-time to professional clubs, with the latest edition featuring 57 teams playing 299 matches.

Last year, the Next Generation Cup was played in India, with Wolverhampton Wanderers beating Stellenbosch in the final. Palace previously competed in the 2022 edition and finished in third place.

Highlights of every Palace game will be available on Palace TV+.