Ahead of their inaugural Women's Super League campaign, set to kick off in late September, Laura Kaminski’s side will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for a week-long training camp at the Utah Royals’ state-of-the-art facilities.

Subject to UEFA and the FA approval, the trip will culminate in an exciting match against the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team – Palace Women's first-ever overseas opponents – on Friday 16th August, kicking off at 19:00 MDT (local time) at the 20,000-capacity America First Field.

Playing in the NWSL – the top tier of the United States league system – Utah Royals boast Summer Olympians including France’s Amandine Henry, Japan’s Mina Tanaka, Nigeria’s Ifeoma Onumonu and New Zealand’s Macey Frasey on their roster.

The club recently moved into a brand new, 11,000-square feet training facility, which features a spacious players’ lounge and a weight and training room.