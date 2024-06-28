Mateta enjoyed his best season in a Crystal Palace shirt to date in 2023/24, scoring 19 goals in all competitions – including nine in his last six games – recording five assists, and taking his all-round game to another level.

The striker also celebrated his 100th Crystal Palace appearance in style at Anfield in April with a 1-0 win over Liverpool, and concluded the season by being voted 23/24 Men's Player of the Season by supporters, and joint-Men's Players' Player of the Season alongside Joachim Andersen.

As our No. 14 celebrates a big birthday, let's recap 14 of our favourite Mateta moments...

1. The first impressions

"If I score, of course I will…” Mateta promised corner-flags everywhere in his first Palace TV interview.