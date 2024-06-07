With their team among the favourites to win this year’s competition, Palace duo Lerma and Muñoz have both been named by Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo in his preliminary 28-man squad (set to be narrowed to 26 ahead of the tournament), and will be looking to add to their 41 and 25 caps respectively en route to lifting silverware.

Richards, meanwhile, has also been named in former Palace man Gregg Berhalter’s provisional 27-player squad for this year’s host country, the United States. The 24-year-old has already played 16 times for his country.

Squads will be trimmed to 26 players ahead of their opening games but with all three of Lerma, Muñoz and Richards consistent picks for their countries in recent years, it is expected that all three will play their part in this summer’s tournament – so here’s everything you need to know in advance of it kicking off…

What’s the background to this year's Copa América?

The 2024 tournament will be the 48th edition of the Copa América, which is organised by South America's ruling body CONMEBOL, and will be held between Thursday 20th June and Sunday 14th July.

This year’s competition will be hosted by the United States for the second time – indeed, only the second time the tournament has been held outside of South America – after they previously doing so in 2016.

In that way, it also serves as something of a prelude to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, of which the United States are one of three joint hosts.

The hosting selection was also made as part of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL’s new strategic partnership, allowing six CONCACAF guest teams – including Richards and the United States – to qualify through the north American equivalent of the Nations League.

Argentina are the defending champions, having defeated a Colombia team featuring Lerma and Muñoz in the semi-finals en route to overcoming hosts Brazil three years ago. This drew them level with record-holders Uruguay on 15 Copa América victories.

The winner of this year’s tournament will advance to compete in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions against the winner of Euro 2024.