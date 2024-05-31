The pair will be looking to drive Ireland forwards in their aim to qualify for Euro 2025, with two fixtures against Sweden, who finished in third place at the last World Cup in 2023.

The home leg takes place on Friday, 31st May (19:30 BST) at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, before travelling to Scandinavia for the return fixture on Tuesday, 4th June (18:30).

Atkinson made 10 appearances for the Eagles this season, scoring once as they gained promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time, with Larkin playing five times.

Republic of Ireland v Sweden

Friday, 31st May

19:30 BST

Aviva Stadium

Sweden v Republic of Ireland