A large number of Palace supporters were given their first opportunities to see new summer signings Daichi Kamada, Chadi Riad and Ismaïla Sarr in person for the very first time, with Oliver Glasner's team put through their paces in SE25.

The squad were going through final preparations for this Sunday's friendly against Nantes at Selhurst, ahead of our Premier League opener against Brentford the following week.

Another huge crowd was in attendance to watch the session, with the players and the manager sticking around afterwards to sign autographs and pose for photographs with those in the stands.

Check out the best photos from the day below!