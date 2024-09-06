The Crystal Palace trio have all been named in Lee Carsley’s senior England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

The summer saw the three, plus Adam Wharton – who has withdrawn from England Under-21s duty – make club history as four Palace players represented England at a major international tournament for the very first time.

Now, Eze, Guéhi and Henderson have turned their attention to England's first two matches in League B, Group 2, under interim manager Carsley.

They will first travel to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 7th September (17:00 BST), before hosting Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 10th September (kicking off at 19:45).

Check out the best photos of them in England training below.