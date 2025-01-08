The holding midfielder quickly established himself as a player of high quality after arriving back in 2022, his first experience of the Premier League.

Signing from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, Doucouré was excellent in his debut against Arsenal on the opening day of the 2022/23 season and never looked back.

He maintained his fine form throughout that maiden season at Selhurst Park, with only two players in the entire Premier League topping Doucouré for average interceptions across the campaign. He was later crowned by supporters as the Eagles Player of the Season - the 39th player to win the title.

The following season saw Doucouré's appearances restricted to just 12, following an Achilles injury sustained against Luton Town, but he still committed his future to South London in February, agreeing a new long-term contract.

And he approached his birthday back in the thick of things, appearing it all but one of our six Premier League games in December and producing a solid showing in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Doucouré is yet to score a Premier League goal for Palace. But if you check out below the finishing ability he showed in training before the Wolves game a few months back, you'll know his first won't be far away.

Happy birthday, Cheicky!