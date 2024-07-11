The Frenchman, who is representing Les Blues at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has seen his price tag increase by 50% from £5.0m last season to £7.5m in 2024/25.

A deserved rise, which comes after his strong finish to the previous campaign, which saw him net 13 goals in the final 13 games of the season.

He was in over 800,000 FPL manager’s sides for the final game of 2023/24, where he scored a mammoth 20 points thanks to his hat-trick against Aston Villa.

Further prices of different players have been revealed on the FPL live blog, ahead of the much anticipated launch.

Would Mateta be in your FPL side for Gameweek 1 as we travel to face Brentford?