The 19-year-old attacker – who made his senior Palace and Premier League bow at Nottingham Forest earlier this season – joined the Gills on loan until the end of the current campaign earlier in the month.

He was handed his first League One appearance from the start against Doncaster and impressed with his quick footwork and turn of pace, fashioning several shooting chances for himself and his teammates – and testing the ‘keeper midway through the second-half – before coming off after 74 minutes.

Nevertheless, a bright first appearances promises much for Gillingham and their new loanee, who will next take on Tranmere at Prenton Park next weekend.