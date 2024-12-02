The standout star of the weekend is right-back Danny Imray. The 21-year-old helped Bromley turn the game around at Solihull Moors live in front of the ITV cameras.

After going a goal down and quickly responding to make it 1-1 at Damson Park, Imray stepped up to be the hero of the hour - reacting quickest to a poor backpass, taking a touch to control it past the ‘keeper and one more to finish.

This was Imray’s second goal in as many games, after netting in midweek action against Salford City, however this was also a goal that would go down in Bromley’s history books as it sent them into the third round of the FA Cup for the first time ever in their 131 year history.

He ran straight over to the manager, former Palace goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman, to celebrate his goal and also won the FA’s Man of the Match award.

Watch Imray’s goal in the video below!