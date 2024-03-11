Centre-back Kofi Balmer, who returned from injury last week to keep a clean sheet against MK Dons in an iconic victory for Wimbledon, also kept another in midweek action against Grimsby Town in a 0-0 draw.

His third clean sheet in a row came on Saturday, along with his first ever goal in English football - a header at the far post as he peel away to get on the end of a Ronan Curtis corner.

Balmer wheeled away in delight as he headed the Dons two goals up late on, helping them continue their push for the promotion play-off places.

Watch Balmer’s goal from 1:18 below!