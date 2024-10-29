Having taken charge of over 540 Premier League matches in his career – including wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool whilst at Palace in early 2017 – Allardyce has enjoyed an accomplished career in English football.

As well as his success at Palace, Allardyce guided Bolton Wanderers from the second tier to a historic European qualification and a League Cup final, winning six Premier League Manager of the Month awards in the process.

Make sure you’re in attendance to hear Allardyce’s unique insights and anecdotes from his decades of elite footballing experience.