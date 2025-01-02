Chalobah: Family, friendships & defensive partnerships

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Tottenham programme - you can buy the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

It feels strange that someone like Trevoh Chalobah should doubt whether he was ever destined to be a footballer. He has, after all, become a Premier League regular, playing in the Champions League against the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Real Madrid, against some of the world’s greatest attackers and alongside some of the world’s best defenders.

When he looks back, though, he acknowledges the serendipitous circumstances around his beginnings in the professional game. While his older brother Nathaniel was a prodigious talent from an early age, Trevoh’s interest in the game was a slow burner.

“I never really loved football when I was younger,” he remembers, in an interview conducted just days after making his Palace debut against Liverpool. “When [Nathaniel] was playing, I used to go out with my friends and do normal kids stuff: in the park, riding bikes.

“When I saw that my brother had been scouted by Fulham, I thought I might try and I started school football. That’s how it started. My love only started because I saw that my brother got scouted by a professional team in Fulham because he had natural ability.

“For me, I didn’t really have the natural ability, so I had to work to get that ability and that love for the game. From there onwards was the point when things changed.” It’s lucky they did, because it soon became clear that the Chalobahs – both of them – were destined for the top.