JP Mateta's magical year – and promise for 2025

In celebration, we're posting Mateta's recent programme feature interview, in which the Frenchman reflected on an incredible year.

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Chelsea programme - you can buy the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

In the run up to the New Year, many of us will have had time to take a moment to reflect and to collect our thoughts. It’s an opportunity to evaluate everything that’s happened in the last 12 months and shape an approach for the year ahead in the form of resolutions – or 'goals', maybe.

A Premier League footballer scarcely enjoys such a luxury. The games keep coming thick and fast in the festive period, and while 2024 has now concluded, Palace’s season – in many ways – feels like it is just beginning.

“For me personally, January was hard,” Jean-Philippe Mateta takes us right back to the beginning of Palace’s 2024. It feels like a lifetime – not just the 12 months – ago.

“You always want to win, and as a team you always want to play well, but we didn’t get the results.” The Eagles were struggling at the start of 2024, hovering precariously above the relegation zone and being eliminated from the FA Cup by Everton after a third-round replay.

“When you’re not playing well, you’ve got to keep working and hope you play better. We were trying and working hard at the time and keeping spirits together. It was tough in February, too. We continued to push hard, but we still didn’t get the results we wanted...”