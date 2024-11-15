Glasner: Lessons in leadership and life

Sitting down to speak with students at the Business School at King’s College London, he shared some pearls of wisdom from his time in South London and beyond.

Although this was a chance for the crowd to ask the manager a question, he started with a question of his own for the students.

“What is the most important thing for a teacher?” The answers came back: confidence, the ability to listen, patience. All were correct, but Glasner was looking for something more.

“The most important thing for a teacher is that you love children, because you will work with them every day,” he explained. “So what is the most important thing for a manager?