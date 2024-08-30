On this day 100 years ago: Selhurst Park formally opens

Palace had flown ‘The Nest’, a more modest ground based next to the site of the current Selhurst station, at the end of the 1923/24 season just short of three months prior in search of a more permanent home.

During six years at their prior ground, Palace had secured entry to the Football League at the start of 1920/21 – having originally been rejected in 1905 – and gained promotion after securing the Division Three title the following season, finishing five points clear of nearest-challengers Southampton.

But the club signalled its intention to end its hitherto nomadic existence with the construction of Selhurst Park, which had been built on ground acquired just two years prior – but reputedly pursued for three years before that – for the princely sum of £2,750.