      On this day 100 years ago: Selhurst Park formally opens

      Features

      It was on 30th August 1924 – 100 years ago today – that Selhurst Park hosted its first-ever football match, as Crystal Palace faced off against The Wednesday, as they were then known.

      Palace had flown ‘The Nest’, a more modest ground based next to the site of the current Selhurst station, at the end of the 1923/24 season just short of three months prior in search of a more permanent home.

      During six years at their prior ground, Palace had secured entry to the Football League at the start of 1920/21 – having originally been rejected in 1905 – and gained promotion after securing the Division Three title the following season, finishing five points clear of nearest-challengers Southampton.

      But the club signalled its intention to end its hitherto nomadic existence with the construction of Selhurst Park, which had been built on ground acquired just two years prior – but reputedly pursued for three years before that – for the princely sum of £2,750.

      The new ground took its name from a former gated estate which housed retired military personnel in the 1850s – but after the brickfield which sat there had been cleared, Palace used the ground as a statement of future intent.

      The club hired the firm Humphreys of Knightsbridge, who built Selhurst Park to the specifications of Mr Archibald Leitch – then the pre-eminent designer of football grounds at the time.

      Yet regrettable delays, due to industrial strike action, saw seats and other fittings missing when the opening day of the season did eventually arrive.

      “Excellent arrangements have been made to accommodate a big crowd, and in view of the delay caused by the building strike, everything is well forward,” The Croydon Times read the morning of the opening game.

      “The playing pitch is in excellent condition… and everything is now ready for ‘The Day’.”

      On Palace pressed, and Selhurst Park was formally opened on 30th August 1924 by the Lord Mayor of London, Sir Louis Newton; Palace’s chairman, Mr Sydney Bourne; and the club president, Mr F.J. Nettlefold, who had contributed some £24,000 of the £30,000 suggested cost.

      A picture of the match programme that day can be seen above; the programme featured an advertisement that advised that the roof of the grandstand was constructed with asbestos tiles - although readers will be pleased to know that these were since removed several decades ago!

      At that stage, there was only one stand – the present Main Stand – which newspaper reports claim hosted 12,000 fans at kick-off but, as the game went on, soon filled up as some 20,000 fans turned out to witness the beginning of a new era.

      Palace could not have wished for more illustrious opposition in Division Two for their big day, as The Wednesday’s side featured a number of high-profile stars of the time.

      As such it was perhaps little surprise The Wednesday won out through a fourth-minute goal from inside-right Joe Marsden – but it was the occasion which will live longer in the history books.

      “The new Palace head-quarters, which will accommodate about 80,000 people when completed, were opened by the Lord Mayor of London,” Yorkshire’s Star Green ‘un – perhaps hyperbolic in terms of capacity – proclaimed.

      “This South London club have struck out boldly and have a ground which may, in the course of time, become one of the best in the Metropolis.”

      A century later, with the stands of Selhurst Park rocking to the sounds of one of the country’s finest atmospheres, few could dispute the accuracy of that prediction.

      Selhurst Park roars loud, South London and Proud.

      Celebrate 100 years of Selhurst Park

      Article collated with thanks to Ian King and Peter Hurn.

