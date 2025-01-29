The story of Palace's title-winning 1993/94 season

The summer of 1993 was one of transition at Selhurst Park. After nine years at the helm Steve Coppell, the most successful manager in the club’s history, called time on his first spell in South London.

This followed a heartbreaking final-day relegation, at Arsenal the previous season, demoting Palace from the newly-formed Premier League.

Naturally, key players then left over the summer as financial sacrifices had to be made. Geoff Thomas departed for Wolves, while Eddie McGoldrick moved across London to join Arsenal.

But this would also gave space for new stars to shine in an exciting new, youthful, team. Crucially, the likes of goalkeeper Nigel Martyn and winger John Salako stayed put, a major factor in the team’s promotion chances.

Meanwhile, Alan Smith was also installed as manager. Having previously served as Academy coach and assistant to Coppell, Smith knew the players as well as anyone and trusted those he had coached at youth level.