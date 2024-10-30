The United States international, who signed on loan from Nottingham Forest, is introduced to the starting XI as one of three changes made by Oliver Glasner from the side which beat Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park at the weekend.

Also coming into the side are midfielder Will Hughes – who played most of Sunday's game after coming off the bench midway through the first-half – and forward Eddie Nketiah, who scored in the previous round against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

Jefferson Lerma, who came off with an injury at the weekend, is not named in the squad, while Ismaïla Sarr moves to a bench which features a blend of youth and experience.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery makes 10 changes, meanwhile, to his starting XI from the weekend's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, with captain John McGinn the only player to retain his place in the side.

Aston Villa: Gauci, Nedeljkovic, Carlos, Mings, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Bailey, Buendia, Philogene, Durán.

Subs: Zych (GK), Cash, Swinkels, Patterson, Bogarde, Borland, Ramsey, Jimoh-Aloba, Young.

Palace: Turner (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Eze, Nketiah, Mateta.

Subs: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Kporha, Devenny, Schlupp, Kamada, Umeh, Agbinone, Sarr.