The attacking midfielder began his 2024/25 season in earnest on Monday, getting down to work after featuring in both of Japan's internationals last month: 5-0 wins over Myanmar and Syria in Asian World Cup qualification.

He was joined at Copers Cope by Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was undertaking pre-season testing while celebrating formal confirmation of his place in France's Summer Olympic Games squad, having scored twice against Paraguay last week.

Check out the best shots of Kamada's first day with Palace below.