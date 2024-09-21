With Palace seeking their first Premier League win of the season, Saturday’s match against Manchester United – who themselves have experienced mixed fortunes at the start of the campaign – will not be without its challenges.

Eze was one of many star performers in red and blue the last time the two teams met – when Palace won out 4-0 at Selhurst – and, while Saturday’s game will be a different kind of contest, the playmaker feels it demonstrates the club’s potential.

He said: “It shows what we're capable of. We know what we've got in the dressing room.

“We play every single game to win, and we know that we're capable of winning so, on Saturday, nothing changes.

“I think we've added some big players that are adding to the team greatly. We've lost some players, but the guys that we've brought in have filled in the spots well.

“We’re positive about the team. We're positive about the squad. And we're positive about the rest of the season.”

Eze was speaking to Premier League Productions alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta, who will be hoping to continue his remarkable goalscoring record at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Indeed, in Mateta’s last 10 matches in SE25 in all competitions, the Frenchman has scored an outstanding 15 goals – including one in that 4-0 win back in May.

Eze smiled: “Playing with JP is top. You can see last season and into this season now, you can see that he's turning into a monster.

“He's the type of player that you want to play with. You play with guys that will give everything, they're effective, scoring goals, assisting.

“And you trust that he's going to put in the work on the pitch. We’re enjoying our time together for sure.”

