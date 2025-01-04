Having played all 19 teams at this stage of the campaign, Palace underwent a frustrating start, but have now suffered just one defeat in their last eight league games, winning three of them.

They will go in search of their first back-to-back home wins of the season when they host Chelsea this afternoon – with tickets available via our resale platform – and Nketiah told Premier League Productions: “We had a difficult start, but I think we had games where we were playing well.

“Now, we’re defending better, we’re taking our chances a bit more, and making a difference in the boxes. That, plus, obviously, continued hard work [is making a difference].

“Sometimes the results don't always show it, but I see the boys every day, how hard they work, how hard the coach puts into it, making sure they're prepared for each game. I guess it was just a matter of time before it turned around, so hopefully we can progress and keep climbing up the table.

“We want to win as many games as possible and build up that momentum. We want to climb and be a lot higher in the table. That has to be the aim for us.

“We have the quality, it’s just about getting the consistency, individually and collectively, to make sure we're doing well and climbing up the table.”

After Palace defeated Southampton in SE25 last time out, Nketiah said the mood was “really good. It’s always nice to pick up three points and end the year really well, especially at home in front of our supporters. We’re all excited, and looking forward to the new year.”

But the forward is expecting Premier League title-chasing Chelsea to offer fervent opposition, saying: “[It will be] a big challenge. Obviously, they're in really good form, sitting really high in the table.

“We know their qualities, but we also know we have qualities that can hurt them as well. Obviously, we're going to be confident in front of our supporters at home, and hopefully we can do what we do, and take the three points.”

Match Details