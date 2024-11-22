The Eagles have suffered from inconsistent form at the start of 2024/25, with impressive displays against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur at home and Aston Villa away – as well as progression into the latter stages of the Carabao Cup – offset by difficulties converting their opportunities in the Premier League.

As Palace prepare to head to Villa Park for the second time in under a month, facing Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon (15:00 GMT), Glasner is looking forward to welcoming back Cheick Doucouré – and several more – players to his starting XI.

And speaking in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference, he provided additional updates on Eddie Nketiah and Adam Wharton, the latter having undergone successful surgery.

On Nketiah, the manager said: “Let's say for the week with three games – Newcastle, Ipswich and Manchester City – I hope he's available. I don't know if it's the first one, or maybe it's just Ipswich, or maybe it's the City one, but we hope he's back there.”

On Wharton, he added: “It was tough, like it is after surgery. This week, he improved a lot, and he has now started to run, being outside on the pitch, and it's also positive. The pain is not where he had it before, so it's now more from the surgery, and so this is positive.

“Again [we’ve a] great medical team, they're really working hard, together with the players, and so let's see. I think Newcastle will be too early, but, maybe, the week after.”

On long-term absentees Matheus França and Chadi Riad, Glasner added: “França will be out for this [calendar] year and Chadi, I hope he will join us in training next week, but also he's now out for… I think it's week 13. It will take him time, getting into the rhythm and [getting] back.”