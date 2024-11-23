“But the performance was quite good, and the style, the belief, the togetherness was quite good.

“I think we're on the right pathway, getting a point here at Villa is a good result for us. And now we want to improve our performance to take the win against Newcastle, because this will be necessary.”

Palace took the lead at the end of a crazy three-minute spell, which saw the VAR award Aston Villa a penalty, Dean Henderson save, and Palace break forwards for Devenny to score.

“I think this is why we all love football,” the manager said. “This is why all the stadiums are full. Within three minutes, it's three times up and down.

“The game keeps going, and then all of a sudden the VAR intervenes. It's very unusual that the VAR intervenes here in the Premier League, and then it's a penalty.

“You are down, you have a big save, you are up, and then they get the corner, and from this corner we scored 2-1, and then we are on top.

“It’s really crazy what sometimes happens in football, but that's why I think we all love it.”

The manager paid special tribute to the fans who made the long journey to Villa Park.

“It was great support, but that’s always our fans everywhere, regardless of the weather, where we play, when we play, how we play, they always support the team,” Glasner said.

“So thank you very much to all of you for taking this effort, going into the Midlands and supporting the team.

“I think the team gave it back with every effort of their body, so thank you very much for this support. Thank you.”