The Frenchman produced an industrious performance up front and capped it with an ice-cool finish when Ebere Eze flicked a cross his way midway through the first-half.

Palace fought for every ball and, in keeping a clean sheet, secured their first Premier League win of the season to bring to an end a frustrating recent run.

“It was very important,” Mateta told Sky Sports. “It was our first win this season – and we’ll work hard to have another win.

“It was important to win against Tottenham. The first win is very important for us. The first three points.

“I think everyone has the desire to win. The fans helped us to win today, and we wanted to win the first three points.

“Hopefully this win will help us a lot.”

Manager Oliver Glasner had confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Mateta would return to the starting XI for the first time in three games.

“Every day in the training, in the game, I always want to show him, the players, that I'm fit and I can score for the team,” Mateta explained.

On Eze’s assist, he smiled: “Yeah, he’s an incredible player, like I said every time.

“If he plays good, we will win every game – and today he gave me a good pass and I had to score!”