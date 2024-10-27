The Eagles secured their first Premier League win over the season in fine manner in Sunday’s London derby, with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s clinical finish capping a performance of real intensity, grit and desire from Oliver Glasner’s side.

After fine margins went against Palace at Nottingham Forest earlier in the week, it was a fine riposte from Guéhi and Palace – with the captain hailing the collective work behind the scenes, and the pre-match message, which inspired the win.

Guéhi said: “On effort, on resilience, on team spirit, everything was there, everything came together today.

“Thank God that we were able to get this win out, thank God – I'm just really grateful today.

“I wouldn't say it was necessarily [just about] today. Obviously everything came together today, but I think it's been work behind the scenes, it's been the supporters sticking behind us, it's been everyone pulling together in one direction and making sure that we can do everything we can to win… so yes, everything just came together today.

“Credit to the manager and his staff. The message this week was: in life, when things get difficult, it's important you don't sink or keep yourself back against the wall.

“It's important that you try to be brave, try to show courage – and that's what we tried to do against a really good Spurs team.”