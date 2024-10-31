“Congrats to the team again for winning here at Villa with all the circumstances,” said the manager when assessing the game.

“So it started quite well into the game with taking the lead and then we had to make two subs within 25 minutes due to injuries.

“And it was difficult, because also then managing the game, we had just one more window for subs and we could see, to be honest, we could see that the Tottenham game was still a little bit in the legs of the players. So we were not that fresh, but this is what we all expected.

“Then it was a great effort, where we scored a fantastic second goal, where it was in high press - winning the ball at the edge of the box. And Daichi [scored], I was pleased for him that he scored this goal.

“And then with a lot of passion and desire, we defended the lead. So we didn't give Villa many opportunities to score and so we are really happy to reach the quarter-finals.”