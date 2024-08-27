The manager said of the performance: “[It was] very positive and very important today, After two defeats in the Premier League, we wanted to make a turnaround.

“We had a great start into the game with a brilliant goal. We could see that we still had not too much confidence. We made two or three easy mistakes and they were dangerous in transitions. We had a great save from Dean [Henderson]. Of course, we had two offside goals and today there was no VAR.

“We adapted two or three things at half-time and then we did really well. We also could see everybody who was here today after the second goal, it looked like tonnes of weight dropped down from the players' shoulders.

“Then, we had confidence again and scored nice goals. Therefore, a very positive evening.”

The Eagles took the lead inside two minutes through Daichi Kamada’s first competitive goal for the club.

Glasner said: “It was the start, how we wanted to press. Then, when we win the ball, great from Will Hughes with one touch to [Jean-Philippe] Mateta and the run in behind from Daichi.

“Also, I could see his reaction on the screen. It showed how much pressure he felt and under how much pressure he put himself, and all our players. Therefore, it's very important that he scored and had an assist. Mateta had two goals and Ebs [Eze] had an assist and a goal.

“This will help all our offensive players for the next weeks.”

On Mateta’s first goal – a spectacular overhead kick – Glasner smiled: “Yes, and it was from a set play. The last two games, we were very close scoring after set plays. It was a deflected ball from Adam Wharton at Brentford next to the post. It was the crossbar and post finish from Ebs against West Ham. Today, we scored with an amazing goal from JP.”

Chadi Riad left the field of play early in the first-half with injury, and Glasner noted: ”I spoke to him. I spoke to the doctor. We have to wait for the scan tomorrow. Of course, we all hope that it's not too serious. We'll get the result tomorrow after the scan.”

The manager was pleased with the performance of goalkeeper Henderson and his defenders, stating: “That’s important. They had two big chances and we could rely on Dean. A big save in the first-half and the same in the second-half.

“We didn't give them a lot, but we gave them two big chances. He was here and I think Marc [Guéhi] had a great game for us. He was close to an assist with a fantastic pass to Ese.

“It is important that we always stay focused until the end of the game. I think after the 4-0, we lost a little bit of concentration and focus on defending. We gave them two or three situations in our box. We gave them a free-kick. That's also what I told the players: for us, now, we have to build our habits again.

“We have many players training for two-and-a-half weeks with us. Somewhere hidden here in the back is what they already had. They already knew what they had to do, but it's somewhere hidden.

“Now, it's our job to bring it back to the surface. Therefore, it's important to be concentrated and focused until the end of the game and not switch off in the 80th minute when the game is decided, because there will be tight games.

“You remember when we arrived, with the Luton game, everything looked under control. In the 96th minute, we conceded the equaliser and we went home very disappointed. Therefore, the best training is the game. This is what we expected. We are focused until the end of the game.”

Having advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup – the draw for which will take place tomorrow (Wednesday 28th August, Glasner’s 50th birthday) – he smiled: “I didn't know that the draw is tomorrow. Of course, I will follow the draw.

“Thank you very much for the congrats! In a manager's life, in football's life, it's all about the next game. It's a nice anniversary or a nice birthday. We will prepare for the Chelsea game [on Sunday].”