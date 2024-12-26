Daniel Muñoz returns from suspension to resume his place on the right side of defence, with Trevoh Chalobah – rested last weekend against Arsenal – and Ebere Eze – who had picked up a knock in the win over Brighton – also returning to the side.

Moving to the bench from the team which started against the Gunners are Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards and Daichi Kamada.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four away Premier League matches and, should they defeat the Cherries today, would equal the club top-flight record of three consecutive away wins.

Bournemouth make three changes from the side which defeated Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Max Aarons comes in for his first Premier League start of the season, replacing captain Adam Smith, whilst Lewis Cook and Enes Unal start in place of Tyler Adams and Evanilson respectively.

Bournemouth: Kepa (GK), Aarons, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Ünal.

Subs: Travers (GK), Brooks, Adams, Hill, Evanilson, Billing, Kinsey, Winterburn, Harris.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner (GK), Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Doucouré, Devenny, Schlupp, Agbinone, Kamada.