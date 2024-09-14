After signing from VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal on deadline day respectively, Lacroix and Nketiah go straight into Palace’s starting XI to face the Foxes, as the Eagles seek a first win of the league season.

Doucouré – who came on in the second-half in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea before the international break – also makes his first Premier League start of 2024/25, and indeed his first league start since November last year, having recovered from long-term injury.

Chris Richards, Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada begin the day on the bench, making way from the team which started the draw at Stamford Bridge.

Another deadline day arrival, Matt Turner, is among Palace’s substitutes, with Trevoh Chalobah out injured for this fixture, as manager Oliver Glasner confirmed yesterday afternoon.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Doucouré, Mitchell, Eze, Mateta, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Richards, Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp, Kamada, Umeh, Sarr.