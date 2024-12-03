The Mali international midfielder comes into the side for Jefferson Lerma, who takes his place on the bench.

Otherwise, Palace are unchanged from the side which drew 1-1 against to Newcastle United on Saturday, courtesy of Daniel Muñoz’s last-gasp header – the Colombian’s first goal for the club.

Ipswich, meanwhile, make four changes to their team for this evening's clash, with Harry Clarke, Jacob Greaves, Wes Burns and Jack Clarke coming into Kieran McKenna's side.

Conor Chaplin and Sam Szmodics move to the bench, whilst Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess drop out of the squad.

Tonight marks the first top-flight meeting between Palace and Ipswich since the Eagles’ 2-0 win at Portman Road in February 1995, when Iain Dowie and Dean Gordon netted for the South Londoners.

Ipswich: Muric (GK), H. Clarke, O'Shea, Graves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Burns, Hutchinson, J. Clarke, Delap.

Subs: Walton (GK), Johnson, Townsend, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Broadhead, Szmodics, Al-Hamadi.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré, Hughes, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Turner (GK), Ward, Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Devenny, Lerma, Schlupp, Nketiah.