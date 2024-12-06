“There are more reasons than just confidence”

We have two wins, two draws and one loss [in our last five Premier League games], so it goes in the right direction. The performances look quite stable at the moment, but we have to show it again against City, even on a better level than we did before.

There are more reasons than just confidence. The players are getting into the rhythm without pre-season. We are physically in much better shape than we have been at the beginning of the season.

The structure, how we are playing, we have new signings… it's getting more into their mind and into their body than it was at the beginning. It's a process where we are, but we are still [near] the bottom of the table. We still have many parts in our game that we can improve.

Yes, it gives us confidence, the results, the performances, but it's no time to lay back and relax.

“We have to be more efficient”

It is what we can and have to improve: to be more efficient. But on the other side, another opportunity is to create more chances. Then you can miss more, but you also score more goals.

It's also sometimes to be more confident with the ball. We give the ball away too easily in several moments, and then we have to work very hard to get it back. The positive thing is we work very hard to get the ball back, but it would be easier to play if we reduce these easy or unforced errors.

But we are still, let's say, not even in the middle of the season, in the first half of the season, and we will work on it.