“You can’t press them 90 minutes”
I think it's a mix [of tactics needed to beat City]. You can't press them 90 minutes on the edge of their box, because with their quick passing they will get too many situations, but yes, in some parts you can press them high, but also I think they conceded more goals from teams who defend in a deeper block, because then you have a lot of space.
And when they play, they build up sometimes with a 3-1-6, and then when you win the ball, it's just three and one behind the ball, and this gives you space, but you need the space, so I think it's a mix, and the team have to decide, because when you press very high, you need a lot of power, and I can tell them whatever I want, if they don't have the power in this moment, it doesn't work, because then you are late, late, late, and with their quick passing, you open all the space, so the players can decide.
They know how we want to do it, in their situations, but they have to decide, if they feel in this physical shape, to run and press them high, then we will press them high, and there will be moments when they suffer, to defend in a deep block, and always double their wingers, and have their runs in behind, especially with [Kevin] De Bruyne, with Bernardo Silva, playing [Ilkay] Gundogan from the sixth, playing these quick passes, [Erling] Haaland makes runs, the wingers are there, so it will be a lot to defend, but again, we believe that we can do it.
“We had games where we played better”
[Compared to Tuesday's win at Ipswich] I think we had games where we played better, and maybe we lost or had a draw.
At Ipswich it wasn't about having the best performance, it was about getting this win, and waiting for your chances, and then scoring a goal, and defending as a unit, so this was the clear goal when we went to Ipswich.
‘Job done’, I think this would be the headline. It was not a brilliant performance, but everything that we needed to do, we did, and yes, every win, every good performance gives us confidence.