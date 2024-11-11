We are excited to announce that Paul Cleal OBE will be the new Palace for Life Foundation Chair of Trustees from 3rd December 2024. Paul takes over from Ed Warner, who has been at the helm since 2017.

Paul brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as a Palace for Life Trustee for nearly three years. He is a proud South Londoner and lifelong Palace fan, with October 2024 marking 50 years since his first match at Selhurst Park.

Paul’s current day job is with the Football Association, based at St George’s Park, where he is responsible for the team that runs the operations and logistics for the men’s national teams. He also leads on future strategy and is a regular member of the England senior team staff. Having spent most of his career as a partner at PwC, the global professional services firm, he has more recently been an advisor to the Premier League board and a non-executive director in a range of organisations including Metropolitan Police and Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

With an extensive background in business, charities, diversity and inclusion, as well as leadership roles across both the public and private sectors, the Foundation delighted to have Paul on board.

Speaking on his appointment, Paul said: "I’ve been lucky enough to be a Trustee of Palace for Life for nearly three years, so I’ve seen how much of a difference it makes to young people and the community around us.

"To now step up as Chair is a real privilege, and I’m excited to support the CEO Mike Summers and the team to build on the amazing progress they have made throughout Ed’s tenure. I’m looking forward to working with everyone to keep driving the Foundation forward and helping more young South Londoners.”

As Paul steps in, we want to take a moment to thank Ed Warner for his incredible leadership.

Under Ed’s stewardship, the Foundation have doubled in size to 58 full-time staff, allowing us to reach over 16,000 young people each year through transformative programmes in South London.

Speaking on his time at Palace for Life, Ed said:“Serving as Chair of Trustees at Palace for Life for the last seven years has been a real privilege.

"I’ve seen first-hand how much this organisation has grown and the impact it’s had on young people and the local community and it’s been a real honour to be a part of that. I know Paul will bring fresh energy and ideas to the role, and I’m excited to see how Palace for Life continues to grow.”

As we look forward to this exciting new phase, Palace for Life Foundation remain as committed as ever to the goal of helping young South Londoners grow through sport, and are confident that Paul’s leadership will help continue to achieve exactly that.

Steve Parish, Crystal Palace F.C. Chairman, said: "As Paul steps into the role, I’m excited to have someone with such a wealth of experience leading the way. Paul has worked at the highest levels in both football and business, with his day job overseeing operations for the England men’s teams at St George’s Park and leading on future strategy, while he’s also advised the Premier League board and served as a non-exec director for the Met Police.

"I’m confident that under Paul’s stewardship, the Foundation will continue to thrive and build on the legacy of Ed Warner who came in at a very difficult time and began a positive transformation of the club’s charitable endeavours. I am incredibly grateful for the time, passion and expertise Ed has dedicated to steering and transforming the Foundation over the past 8 years. His selfless leadership together with our incredible CEO Mike Summers has been invaluable, and we thank him for all his efforts.”

Please join us in welcoming Paul Cleal OBE to his new role and in thanking Ed Warner for his outstanding contribution.

