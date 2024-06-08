Born in south London, Riakporhe was a football fanatic from as early as he can remember, growing up on the Aylesbury Estate – but his long dream of performing on the big stage at Selhurst Park was almost snuffed out at a tragically early age.

At just 15-years-old, he was stabbed outside a house party and required emergency surgery to save his life. It was a life-changing experience, but one he could only really comprehend after the passing of time.

“Later on, I explored the seriousness of the stabbing and I realised could’ve been dead – a lot who had suffered that same stabbing had passed,” he told the Palace website back in 2020.