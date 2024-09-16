If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

In the event of a draw

Please be advised there are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read QPR's supporters' guide here and here; this includes FAQs and ground regulations.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Supporters are asked to assist the Club in identifying anyone behaving in an unacceptable manner by calling or texting 07557 435 421. All calls/texts will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Tickets

Tickets are sold out, with a waiting list open for supporters with 3,000+ Loyalty Points. Find out more here.

All tickets for this fixture will be Print at Home, and were sent at point of purchase to the lead booker.

Supporters who are unable to use Print at Home tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket, and the Box Office will add you to a duplicates list to be collected at Loftus Road.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away fixtures. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

Before the match

Turnstiles usually open 90 minutes prior to kick-off. It is strongly recommended that you arrive in good time and that you are inside the stadium 30 minutes before kick-off.

When entering the ground visiting supporters will enter via turnstile 2 on Ellerslie Road.